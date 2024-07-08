365 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 365 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DHI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.56. 1,657,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,839. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.13. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

