5,760 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,877,000. Booking makes up approximately 1.0% of BNP Paribas’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded up $13.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,930.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,800.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,642.02. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,624.50 and a 1 year high of $4,040.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

