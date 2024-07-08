8,486 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,085,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $790.60. 341,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,563. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $781.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $792.61. The firm has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.