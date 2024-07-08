AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,199,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,214. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

