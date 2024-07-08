AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 116,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 197.1% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.08. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

