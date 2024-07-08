ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.20. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

