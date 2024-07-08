Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,464,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,311,000 after buying an additional 252,165 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,416,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $242.14. The company had a trading volume of 495,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.69 and its 200-day moving average is $239.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

