Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,000. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 184,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,284. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.2381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.