Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 261,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,876,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 114,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $217.13. 441,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,044. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.88 and a 200 day moving average of $217.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

