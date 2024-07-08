Aerodrome Finance Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $86.17 million and approximately $22.89 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,140,092,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,140,092,933.11424 with 523,584,807.33904177 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.612886 USD and is up 17.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $33,597,329.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

