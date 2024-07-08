AG.L (LON:AG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 685 ($8.66) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised AG.L to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.60) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 601.75 ($7.61).

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

