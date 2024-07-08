Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,206 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,283 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,480. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

