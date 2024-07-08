Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Almaden Minerals Trading Up 6.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.79.
Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
