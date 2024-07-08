ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ALX Oncology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,711. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 122,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,628.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,320 over the last 90 days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

