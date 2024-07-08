Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Up 5.4%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.20 and last traded at $61.19. 228,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 585,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Ambarella Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $130,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,969. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ambarella by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 429,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 103,978 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,322,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 68,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

