Analysts Set Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $932.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cullinan Therapeutics

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

