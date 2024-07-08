Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $18.00

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on JELD. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
JELD-WEN Stock Down 2.7 %
JELD-WEN stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 2.28.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.62 million. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
