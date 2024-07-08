Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $18.00

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JELD. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JELD-WEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JELD-WEN Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $4,631,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,124,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 251,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 125,837 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 302,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $6,750,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 2.28.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.62 million. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.