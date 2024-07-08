Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $43.93

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on FROG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $36.70 on Monday. JFrog has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $220,633.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,969,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $220,633.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,969,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,864. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in JFrog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in JFrog by 9.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in JFrog by 31.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

