Analysts Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target at $51.73

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 699,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after buying an additional 66,935 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

