Analysts Set SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target at $9.25

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SunOpta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunOpta Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 1,291.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,718 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,743,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 857,603 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 523,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

STKL opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.85.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.