Analyzing HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of HWH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of HWH International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HWH International and Nu Skin Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HWH International N/A N/A $550,000.00 N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises $1.90 billion 0.29 $8.60 million ($0.06) -183.17

Volatility and Risk

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than HWH International.

HWH International has a beta of -1.47, indicating that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HWH International and Nu Skin Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HWH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 0 3 0 0 2.00

Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus target price of $20.83, suggesting a potential upside of 89.57%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than HWH International.

Profitability

This table compares HWH International and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HWH International N/A -27.08% -9.92% Nu Skin Enterprises -0.17% 9.28% 4.30%

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats HWH International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HWH International



HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

About Nu Skin Enterprises



Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products. The company also provides wellness products, such as LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management system, and Beauty Focus Collagen+. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, website, digital platforms, and independent direct sellers and marketers, as well as a service center. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

