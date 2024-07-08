Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

AM stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 427,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

