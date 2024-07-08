Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARKR

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $85,339.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.