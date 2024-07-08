Armon Dadgar Sells 35,904 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,207,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,132,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Armon Dadgar sold 21,137 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $707,666.76.

On Thursday, June 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 18,349 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $610,287.74.

On Monday, June 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,208,169.60.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $1,197,039.36.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,174,778.88.

On Monday, April 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $872,826.24.

HCP stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HCP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,557 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,600 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in HashiCorp by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

