Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

ARWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.56.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $25.57 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.