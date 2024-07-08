Art de Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $132.09 Million (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Art de Finance has traded down 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. Art de Finance has a market cap of $2.48 million and $132.09 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00296648 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $118,284,558.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Art de Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

