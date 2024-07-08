Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.25 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Ascot Resources to a moderate buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Ascot Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

TSE AOT opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$308.95 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.64. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.91.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascot Resources will post 0.005022 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

