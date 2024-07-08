ASD Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.34 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. ASD has a market cap of $26.34 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03952139 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $978,060.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

