Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $25.25 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $25.25 or 0.00044535 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $9.96 billion and approximately $460.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,707,893 coins and its circulating supply is 394,361,523 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

