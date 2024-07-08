Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBDO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,383. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.