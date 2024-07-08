Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.20.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 71,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,600,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,244.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 17,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $46,200.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,687,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,837.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 71,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,600,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,244.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 161,140 shares of company stock valued at $442,854. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

