Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.3 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,998,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Henry Schein by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,446,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Henry Schein by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,947,000 after buying an additional 333,855 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.