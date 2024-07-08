Beldex Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.22 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $282.32 million and $1.22 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.85 or 0.05272198 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00046156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001973 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,784,569 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,404,569 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

