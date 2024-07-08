Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 3401674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.02.
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
