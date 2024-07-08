BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,789.22

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $701.63 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 11% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $56,497.54 or 1.00340120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009152 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 55,654.73289128 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars.

