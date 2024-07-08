Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $54,693.53 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,078.54 billion and approximately $23.50 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $54,693.53 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.00551304 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00038409 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00061263 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000172 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,643 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.