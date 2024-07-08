Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.50 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $399.50 million and $6.50 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.81 or 0.00040117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00035906 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00015387 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.