BitShares Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $155,752.44 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,312,986 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.