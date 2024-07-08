BNB Price Reaches $511.55 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $511.55 or 0.00899669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $75.50 billion and $2.33 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,631 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

