BNB Price Reaches $511.55 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $511.55 or 0.00899669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $75.50 billion and $2.33 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,631 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,683.42803085. The last known price of BNB is 506.47296273 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2190 active market(s) with $1,912,997,137.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
