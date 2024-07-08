BNP Paribas Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PYPL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.76. 12,243,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,009,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

