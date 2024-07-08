BNP Paribas Makes New $8.55 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $67.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,658.96. 354,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,639.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,607.09. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.