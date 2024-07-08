BNP Paribas Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.64. 1,018,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,181. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

