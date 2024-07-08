BNP Paribas Purchases Shares of 2,145 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Cameco Stock Down 1.2 %

Cameco stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.93. 1,843,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,410. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 128.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.