BNP Paribas Takes $55,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BNP Paribas bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 122,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $201,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

