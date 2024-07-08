BNP Paribas Takes Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAM. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Stolper Co raised its holdings in General American Investors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $169,364.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,852.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $169,364.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $54,076.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,392 shares in the company, valued at $231,700.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $184,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

GAM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 37,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,180. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

