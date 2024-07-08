Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $3,746,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.11. 4,537,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

