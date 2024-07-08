Brett One Day Volume Reaches $48.34 Million (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Brett token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Brett has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. Brett has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $48.34 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Brett

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.12308161 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $37,931,325.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.12308161 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $37,931,325.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/."

