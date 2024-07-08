Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Target Price at $219.50

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.50.

Several brokerages have commented on AZPN. William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZPN

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,957,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 79,514.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $198.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.32. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $162.26 and a fifty-two week high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.