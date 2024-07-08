Brokerages Set Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) PT at $19.83

Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 161,678 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,080.72% and a negative return on equity of 290.07%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

