Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) PT at $58.57

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.57.
DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
NYSE DIN opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $60.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
