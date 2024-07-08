Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) PT at $58.57

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.57.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dine Brands Global

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 3.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIN opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $60.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.